5 Añejo Tequilas for Cinco de Mayo

The Distilled Spirits Council issued a report this week indicating that the high-end tequila category has seen a 706-percent increase in growth in the United States since 2002. That’s good news for fans of the premium, previously hard-to-find elixirs, more and more of which is regularly making its way to market. Cinco de Mayo is here, and so are many fine añejo and extra añejo options for discerning drinkers, including the five highlighted here, which rank among the world’s most exceptional aged tequilas.