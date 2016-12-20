5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bartenders

As consumer-goods marketers the world over are wont to remind us, the holiday season is a time for giving. In the spirit of generosity, we asked five of America’s preeminent cocktail makers to give us something we in turn could regift to you. And lo and behold, they all agreed. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! Here’s proof in the form of original holiday cocktail recipes from the best of the booze biz’s best.