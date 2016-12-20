5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bartenders

View slideshow
  • Dan Dunn
DECEMBER 20, 2016

As consumer-goods marketers the world over are wont to remind us, the holiday season is a time for giving. In the spirit of generosity, we asked five of America’s preeminent cocktail makers to give us something we in turn could regift to you. And lo and behold, they all agreed. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! Here’s proof in the form of original holiday cocktail recipes from the best of the booze biz’s best.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Robb Report’s Party in the Presidential Suite

Photography by Art Streiber Robb Report rings in the holiday season in a Beverly Hills accommodation built for a celebration. Many an infamous fete has been thrown in the neighborhoods near the...
View Slideshow

Best Yachts from Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show saw this year’s attendance jump 5 percent to more than 100,000 visitors. Exhibitors praised the palpable optimism on the docks this year, helped by the...
View Slideshow

These 10 Whiskies Keep a Low Profile, but Deserve High Praise

If stunning scenery and ample outdoor activity options aren’t reason enough to visit Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in central Scotland, perhaps we can interest you in some whisky. The...
View Slideshow

7 Perfect Gifts for Private Travelers

From a 364-foot superyacht to a custom supersonic jet, these seven over-the-top vessels, villas, experiences, and more are sure to please the most discriminating globe-trotter on your holiday list.
View Slideshow

10 Incredible Reasons to Visit the Maldives Now

There are already thousands of reasons to visit the Maldives. The remote island-nation—whose approximately 1,200 Eden-like isles are scattered along 35,000 square miles in the middle of the Indian...
View Slideshow

5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birthdays

Tanzanite, an enticing, deep-blue gem, was discovered in the foothills of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in the 1960s and introduced to market by the iconic American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 4
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 3
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search