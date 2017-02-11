The 5 Most Romantic Cocktail Lounges in Las Vegas

It may be known as Sin City, but Las Vegas is also one of the most romantic destinations in the country, if the city’s average of 115,000 wedding licenses a year are any indication. But couples don’t travel there only for nuptials. They go to Vegas to be together, whether on a date, to celebrate an anniversary, or just to get away.

However, that doesn’t always mean neon lights and non-stop action. Las Vegas also has its quieter, more secluded moments in hideaways found within certain casinos and hotels. And what better time to seek these sanctuaries of premium cocktails served amidst intimate surroundings than on Valentine’s Day? Here are five of the most romantic Las Vegas lounges in which to enjoy the company of that special someone.