5 Outstanding Blanco Tequilas for Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

The tequilas spotlighted here have at least two things in common—they’re un-aged, and they’re among the best sipping tequilas around. Indeed, with Cinco de Mayo looming, we strongly recommend that no shots be fired. Licking, slamming, and squeezing may be a recipe for a good time at Señor Frog’s, but it’s no way to treat a decent tequila (rather, it’s a technique designed to disguise the taste of inferior liquid so you can drink lots of it really fast and make terrible decisions). We want you to make good decisions, especially when choosing tequila for the ultimate celebration of Mexican-American culture.