5 Superb American Whiskeys

View slideshow
5 Superb American Whiskeys
  • Dan Dunn
APRIL 17, 2017

“It’s nice to be free,” says legendary barman Dale DeGroff, founder of the Museum of the American Cocktail. He’s talking about whiskey. Or rather, the folks who make whiskey here in America. Of the non-bourbon variety, that is. “There are lots of rules in bourbon production,” DeGroff continues, “and at some point a bunch of really talented people decided, ‘Hey, I don’t care if I get to call my whiskey bourbon,’ I just want to make it the way I want to make it.”

These maverick distillers harbored no illusions of ever outselling iconic bourbon brands such as Jim Beam or Maker’s Mark, but they relished the opportunity to carve out their own niche without restraint.

In DeGroff’s estimation, the American whiskey revolution began in 1993 when Fritz Maytag of San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing opened a micro-distillery and released a wonderful small-batch rye whiskey called Old Potrero. “Now here we are two decades later,” says DeGroff, “and there are more artisanal whiskeys made in America than you could sample in a lifetime.”

Of course, it can’t hurt to try. Not if you’re responsible about it, anyway. Here are five fabulous artisanal whiskeys made right here in the U.S. of A.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Step into Spring with These Five Fresh Sneakers

Sneakers have proved one of the most pervasive trends over the past few years—first installing themselves as the shoe of choice for casual days, and now becoming standard in more formal and business-...
View Slideshow

Trend to Watch: Power Cuffs

Cuff bracelets are powerful statements that have roots in ancient Egypt, when warriors pulled leather and gold bands onto their forearms before battle for spiritual and physical protection; some even...
View Slideshow

Vintage Finds: Three Obscure Watches from Three Legendary Watch Brands

When it comes to the vintage watch market , tracking down the chart-topping models from historical watchmaking houses is easy. We all know what a vintage Rolex Daytona or a Patek Philippe Perpetual...
View Slideshow

Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: FIVE

The upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction:FIVE is poised to break sales records, and after a detailed preview and a discussion with Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas, we have narrowed...
View Slideshow

Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Earth Day in Mind

The automotive equivalent of pocket protectors, early electric vehicles were beneficial in purpose but made a style-crushing statement when deployed. In recent years, however, innovative marques have...
View Slideshow

6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single Malt Drinkers

In the world of Scotch whisky, single malts—whiskies distilled and aged at a single distillery—command the lion’s share of attention. Until the 1960s, however, single malts were created exclusively...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1867 Stories Available | Advanced search
11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins
That Boutique-y Gin Company launches a new series of groundbreaking gins from innovative craft...
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 ($9,050). Photo by Anna Isola Crolla
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 Is the Heavyweight Champio...
Glenmorangie’s new Pride 1974 whisky is a knockout…
Read Article
Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass, $69 for a set of two
Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Ri...
An exquisite new way to enjoy rosé, just in time for summer…
Read Article
6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single...
These blends of rare old malt and grain whiskies elevate the art of blending to new heights…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Bacalta
Whisky of the Week: Glenmorangie Bacalta
This limited edition from the legendary distillery is destined to become a collector’s item…
Read Article
Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley
Cuban cigar legend Montecristo turns 80 with a big party at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer in Napa...
Read Article
The 2006 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs is “an all-Chardonnay cuvée, in the style our ancestors created,” says Taittinger
Champagne Taittinger’s Leading Lady on the Risks o...
A classically trained artist, Vitalie Taittinger is furthering her family’s traditions in Champagne…
Read Article
5 Superb American Whiskeys
5 Superb American Whiskeys
These top non-bourbon made-in-America spirits showcase the freedom of whiskey distilling in the U.S...
View Slideshow
Puebla ($85)
Two Premium Mezcal Releases Prove this Spirit Is M...
Mezcal is gaining in popularity and entering the premium market…
Read Article
Hochstadter’s Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey ($200)
Whiskey of the Week: Hochstadter’s Family Reserve...
This premium rye whiskey is an homage to pre-Prohibition spirits…
Read Article
1867 Stories Available | Advanced search