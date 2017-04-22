6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single Malt Drinkers

View slideshow
  • Tony Sachs
APRIL 22, 2017

In the world of Scotch whisky, single malts—whiskies distilled and aged at a single distillery—command the lion’s share of attention. Until the 1960s, however, single malts were created exclusively for use in blended whiskies. Even into the 1980s, when whisky drinkers said “Scotch,” they were referring to blends. Today, blends still outsell single malts by more than a 3-to-1 margin in the United States, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. But serious whisky connoisseurs tend to look down on blends, many of which are created to taste lighter, smoother, and arguably less interesting than single malts.

In recent years, producers of blends have started to up their game, using rare old malt and grain whiskies to create blends as distinctive as the best single malts. These six blended whiskies aren’t just proof that the best blends can stand alongside the finest single malts, but a reminder that blending is as demanding and rewarding an art as distilling itself.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Earth Day in Mind

The automotive equivalent of pocket protectors, early electric vehicles were beneficial in purpose but made a style-crushing statement when deployed. In recent years, however, innovative marques have...
View Slideshow

10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing

It is only human to look up and wonder—even the earliest civilizations contemplated the twinkling night sky. While we may not take the time to marvel at the universe as often as we’d like, there are...
View Slideshow

10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures

Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering...
View Slideshow

Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: FIVE

The upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction:FIVE is poised to break sales records, and after a detailed preview and a discussion with Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas, we have narrowed...
View Slideshow

Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel New Again

This season, designers including Gucci, Ben Sherman, and Drake’s are proving what’s old is new again. Many brands looked to the past to inform the thoroughly modern pieces in their latest collections...
View Slideshow

10 All-In-One Sound Systems Sure to Seduce Serious Audiophiles

Much of the consumer audio market is driven by the promise of convenience; listeners want fewer wires, better sound, and less componentry to hassle with. Audio manufacturers have responded to these...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1867 Stories Available | Advanced search
11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins
That Boutique-y Gin Company launches a new series of groundbreaking gins from innovative craft...
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 ($9,050). Photo by Anna Isola Crolla
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 Is the Heavyweight Champio...
Glenmorangie’s new Pride 1974 whisky is a knockout…
Read Article
Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass, $69 for a set of two
Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Ri...
An exquisite new way to enjoy rosé, just in time for summer…
Read Article
6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single...
These blends of rare old malt and grain whiskies elevate the art of blending to new heights…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Bacalta
Whisky of the Week: Glenmorangie Bacalta
This limited edition from the legendary distillery is destined to become a collector’s item…
Read Article
Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley
Cuban cigar legend Montecristo turns 80 with a big party at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer in Napa...
Read Article
The 2006 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs is “an all-Chardonnay cuvée, in the style our ancestors created,” says Taittinger
Champagne Taittinger’s Leading Lady on the Risks o...
A classically trained artist, Vitalie Taittinger is furthering her family’s traditions in Champagne…
Read Article
5 Superb American Whiskeys
5 Superb American Whiskeys
These top non-bourbon made-in-America spirits showcase the freedom of whiskey distilling in the U.S...
View Slideshow
Puebla ($85)
Two Premium Mezcal Releases Prove this Spirit Is M...
Mezcal is gaining in popularity and entering the premium market…
Read Article
Hochstadter’s Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey ($200)
Whiskey of the Week: Hochstadter’s Family Reserve...
This premium rye whiskey is an homage to pre-Prohibition spirits…
Read Article
1867 Stories Available | Advanced search