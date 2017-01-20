6 Capital Bars to Celebrate the Inauguration (or Drown Your Sorrows)

There is some ambiguity about the original intent of the old adage, “eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we die,” but the commonly held modern interpretation holds that it is a good idea to enjoy some merriment before the other shoe drops. This is a sentiment many folks in Washington, D.C., will wholeheartedly embrace this week as our nation prepares to swear in its 45th president. For reasons ranging from celebratory to stunned to sorrowful, residents and visitors will be looking to raise a glass throughout our nation’s capital this weekend. Here are seven prominent public houses worth a visit.