6 Sexy Sparkling Red Wines for Valentine’s Day

The best Valentine’s Day experiences, in our opinion, shake things up a little—to surprise, but please, is our ultimate goal. And when it comes to wine, this year we are thinking of sparkling reds. They are unusual, despite the fact that they have been made forever, and they are often a pet project of the winemaker, assembled with care and thought, and a certain sensual appreciation. Our six choices span the globe as well as a range of styles, from bone dry to sweet. Each makes an interesting contrast to many of the foods you’re likely to want on the big day—rich cheeses and charcuterie, chocolate and pastry—and all of them are delicious and easy to love.