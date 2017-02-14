7 Red Wines that Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Of all the dates on the calendar that put our devotion to the test, perhaps none induces more performance anxiety than Valentine’s Day. On this commercially driven observance of romantic love, we are counted upon to dazzle and delight our respective special someones with make-their-hearts-skip expressions of generosity and thoughtfulness.

It can be frightfully easy to make a misstep when picking out a special gift or securing a prime dinner reservation. One element of Valentine’s you need not fret about, however, is choosing the perfect wine. We have you covered, with a selection of seven seductive reds that are sure to sweep the feet out from under your sweetheart.