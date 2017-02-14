7 Red Wines that Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

View slideshow
  • Dan Dunn
FEBRUARY 14, 2017

Of all the dates on the calendar that put our devotion to the test, perhaps none induces more performance anxiety than Valentine’s Day. On this commercially driven observance of romantic love, we are counted upon to dazzle and delight our respective special someones with make-their-hearts-skip expressions of generosity and thoughtfulness.

It can be frightfully easy to make a misstep when picking out a special gift or securing a prime dinner reservation. One element of Valentine’s you need not fret about, however, is choosing the perfect wine. We have you covered, with a selection of seven seductive reds that are sure to sweep the feet out from under your sweetheart.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

A Fashion Expert Shares His Top 5 Pieces for Weathering Winter in Style

Although spring is fast approaching and many of our favorite stores have started bringing out warm-weather pieces, there is no denying that the weather in February is often worse than miserable. To...
View Slideshow

Five Essential Monk Straps Shoes Worth Investing In

Monk strap shoes have long been an easy-going alternative to the classic lace-up dress shoe. The style’s signature buckles lend a more casual feel to the shoe’s otherwise elegant shape, making them...
View Slideshow

Six Button-Down Shirts Every Man Needs in His Wardrobe

A well-rounded stash of button-down shirts is a key element to the foundation of every man’s wardrobe. Building a collection of impeccably fitting shirts that carry you from causal lunches to high-...
View Slideshow

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Apatite

Blue apatite is a vivid gem that is often confused with aquamarine or topaz—even its name, stemming from the Greek word apatein , means “to cheat” or deceive. Despite the apatite’s dubious repute,...
View Slideshow

The Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2017

With the beginning of each new year comes the eager anticipation of travels to come. This year, the list of soon-to-open hotels and resorts is as long as it is far-flung, ranging from a fortress in...
View Slideshow

These Four Brands Are Redefining Buttoned-Up British Style

Men are embracing a more relaxed mode of dress, and these four British brands are following suit. Clothing and accessories from their latest collections combine classic elements with a contemporary...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1817 Stories Available | Advanced search
This Romantic Napa Red Is Named for the Man Who Wr...
Produced in a near perfect vintage, Ovid’s latest release of Hexameter, its poetic red blend, makes...
Read Article
Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International
Lovely Libations Fashioned for Two
These are the perfect Valentine's Day cocktails to share with your special someone…
View Slideshow
10 Effervescent Wines that Burst the Champagne Bub...
Discover how pét-nats can add sparkle to your Valentine’s toast this year…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Puts the Baked into Bacalta with Its...
This might be the finest Madeira-finished Scotch ever…
Read Article
Five Sparklers to Tingle the Palate and Heart on V...
These Champagnes are sure to make the heart grow fonder...
View Slideshow
The 5 Most Romantic Cocktail Lounges in Las Vegas
Discover the secret and secluded side of Vegas this Valentine’s Day…
View Slideshow
Whiskey of the Week: Lock Stock & Barrel 16-Ye...
This intensely flavored rye heralds the spirit’s newfound popularity…
Read Article
6 Sexy Sparkling Red Wines for Valentine’s Day
Red wine, with bubbles, seems like the most perfect choice for a holiday all about passion…
View Slideshow
Boo-Rye! American Whiskey Bourye Hits It Out of th...
High West Distillery’s new limited edition turns the sports cheer into a spirited toast…
Read Article
10 Newly Released Rare Whiskies
These hard-to-find single malts and blends hail from some of the world’s rarest casks…
View Slideshow
1817 Stories Available | Advanced search