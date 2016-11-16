7 Special Speyside Whiskies

View slideshow
  • Dan Dunn
NOVEMBER 16, 2016

Blessed be the bearded men in kilts who magically turned malted barley and water into liquid gold, for theirs is a wondrous alchemy that has enchanted grateful tipplers for time immemorial. The magic happens all over Scotland, of course, but no region is more widely identified with whisky wizardry than Speyside, home to more than half the country’s distilleries including the Glenlivet and Glenfiddich, the two best-selling single malts in the world. There are many amazing Speyside whiskies to choose from. The seven highlighted here deserve a prominent place behind the bar of any scotch aficionado.  

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone

Whether 2016 was your best year ever or one you’d rather forget, there’s no better way to end it than with an over-the-top party. No matter where you are this New Year’s Eve—from New York City to...
View Slideshow

5 Pearl Gifts that Will Wow

Stunning pearl creations from these four fabulous jewelry designers give the Queen of Gems her proper due.
View Slideshow

Gifts for the Adrenaline Junkie

If the only time you can stand to sit still is when you’re behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle, these gifts will really rev your engine. They include driving a dozen of the world’s finest...
View Slideshow

5 Gifts for the Fitness Fan

If you find fun in building strength and pushing your physical limits, these five gifts and trips will definitely get your heart racing.
View Slideshow

10 Autumn-to-Winter Menswear Essentials to Keep You Stylish Throughout the Seasons

Artisanship, timeless style, and passion: These are the foundation blocks upon which The Armoury was built. The menswear store, which opened in Hong Kong 6 years ago and recently debuted in New York...
View Slideshow

Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to Play

“Movies have that backstory,” says Jack Guarnieri, owner of Jersey Jack Pinball in Lakewood, N.J. “They have the recognition that gives you a lot of interest in the games immediately.” The company’s...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search