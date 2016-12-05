Celebrate Repeal Day the Right Way with Five Pre-Prohibition Spirits

View slideshow
DECEMBER 05, 2016

“Prohibition has made nothing but trouble.” – Al Capone

On January 17, 1920, the 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution, enforced by the Volstead Act, began the government’s mandated abstinence from alcohol, an attack on a simple civil liberty that could drive one to drink—and indeed it did. Within five years, the number of speakeasys (surreptitious saloons) in New York City was estimated to be as high as 100,000, while the business of bootlegging blossomed across the country.

Fortunately, the exercise in futility came to fruition 13 years later when, on December 5, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt decreed that a 21st Amendment would, well, make amends for the nation’s dark, dry days—a piece of legislation we never tire of toasting.

In honor of the 83rd anniversary of Repeal Day (as it came to be known), RobbReport.com has partnered with Wyatt Peabody of Soutirage, the renowned purveyor and curator of rare wines and spirits, to present five pre-Prohibition expressions from the private collection of late connoisseur William Burden. Now in Soutirage’s cellar, each one is over 100 years old and available for purchase—we’ll drink to that! 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debut in Florida at NBAA

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention and Annual Expo (BACE) may possibly be the most boring title for one of the coolest trade shows on earth. The annual...
View Slideshow

Three New Electric Bicycles That Are Generating Lots of Buzz

These three new models should contribute to the growing popularity of battery-powered bicycles. Electric bikes certainly are not new. In the late 1890s, at least three inventors drew up plans and...
View Slideshow

8 Gifts for the Music Lover

Whether your music lover plays his or her own music or prefers to listen to others perform, we’ve got you covered. Here we offer up Eric Clapton’s 1939 Martin 000-42 acoustic guitar as well as Dream...
View Slideshow

5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birthdays

Tanzanite, an enticing, deep-blue gem, was discovered in the foothills of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in the 1960s and introduced to market by the iconic American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The...
View Slideshow

6 Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast

From a sleek, surf-cutting superyacht to a custom canoe made for leisurely afternoons, these six gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences sure to appease anyone who loves the outdoors.
View Slideshow

6 Festive Afternoon Meals That Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

’Tis the season for decadent dishes around the clock, and to celebrate, we are serving up six delicious afternoon meals that are being offered exclusively during the holidays . So kick off the...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search