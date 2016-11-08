Escape Election Hype With These 5 Cocktails Favored by Former Presidents

View slideshow
  • Dan Dunn
NOVEMBER 08, 2016

With all due respect to JFK and Millard Fillmore, President Barak Obama just might qualify as one of our hippest leaders to ever hold the office. He sealed the deal at the White House Super Bowl party in 2011, becoming the first Commander in Chief in history to brew, bottle, and serve his own beer.

Obama’s brew-mance is in keeping with a rich tradition of tippling dating back to the Founding Fathers. Indeed, prior to becoming our nation’s third president, Thomas Jefferson founded the first commercial winemaking venture in the United States. Alas, he did so on the eve of the Revolutionary War and never produced a single bottle of wine. Jefferson’s cultivation efforts may have failed, but he was enormously influential on American taste in wine, pushing for the drier, lower alcohol wines favored by the French and Italians.

As we prepare to hail a new chief, we look back at five previous occupants of the nation’s highest office and the liquid courage they summoned most often.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Gifts for the Quirky Collector

Though many collectors stick to the pursuit of more traditional treasures like art, wine, or watches, there are some whose tastes are, shall we say, more eclectic. So for those who stray from the...
View Slideshow

8 Hotels Offering the Ultimate Art Basel Miami Experience

If it’s December, it must be Art Basel . Each year, wedged in between Thanksgiving and the year-end holidays, Miami Beach plays host to one of the world’s premier contemporary art shows, drawing an...
View Slideshow

8 Decadent Diamond Gifts

From brilliant, light-reflecting earrings to statement-making rings, these eight pieces of diamond jewelry are a wonderful complement to the holiday season’s glittering festivities.
View Slideshow

Gifts for the Gamer

The holiday season is an affectionate ode to merriment, an overdose of sugary delights, and of course, a little competitive fun. Memories are built around board games, and what better way to...
View Slideshow

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Travel Extraordinaire by Land and Air

This time of year, airports, railway stations, and roads see an upturn in traffic as many plan for their pilgrimage back home to reconnect with friends and family. It is a mass migration immortalized...
View Slideshow

5 Pearl Gifts that Will Wow

Stunning pearl creations from these four fabulous jewelry designers give the Queen of Gems her proper due.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search