Five Sparklers to Tingle the Palate and Heart on Valentine’s Day

If Cupid were to give a toast to St. Valentine, it would no doubt be made with sparkling wine, that most romantic of libations. Indeed, there are more corks popped on February 14th than at any other time of the year, save for New Year’s Eve. However, sipping sparkling wine with a cherished companion is more than a celebration; it is an affirmation of devotion. But especially on Valentine’s Day, it is just as important to select what you are drinking as it is to choose the one you are drinking it with. To help make the right decision, here are five of our favorite bubblies.