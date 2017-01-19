Inaugurate Happy Hour with These 5 Cocktails Preferred by Past Presidents

View slideshow
  • Dan Dunn
JANUARY 19, 2017

With all due respect to JFK and Millard Fillmore, President Barak Obama just might qualify as one of our hippest leaders to ever hold the office. He sealed the deal at the White House Super Bowl party in 2011, becoming the first commander-in-chief in history to brew, bottle, and serve his own beer.

Obama’s brew-mance is in keeping with a rich tradition of tippling dating back to the Founding Fathers. Indeed, prior to becoming our nation’s third president, Thomas Jefferson founded the first commercial winemaking venture in the United States. Alas, he did so on the eve of the Revolutionary War and never produced a single bottle of wine. Jefferson’s cultivation efforts may have failed, but he was enormously influential on American taste in wine, pushing for the drier, lower alcohol wines favored by the French and Italians.

As the new president does not imbibe, we look back at five previous occupants of the nation’s highest office and the liquid courage they summoned most often.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 Momentous Motorcycles of 2016

A common cliché among bikers is that four wheels move the body; two wheels move the soul. If that is the case, 2016 provided plenty of new possibilities for transportive enlightenment. From visionary...
View Slideshow

10 Essential Pieces of Backcountry Gear

Photo by Christoph Schoech Well into an epic snow year for Northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains, no doubt you will need some gear for your backcountry adventures. Having the right...
View Slideshow

Super Bowl City Guide to Houston

On February 5, NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex., will host the NFL’s top two gridiron goliaths as they battle for bragging rights and the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI . And football fans from...
View Slideshow

A Sneak Peek at the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on the Block

This month, while many in the United States are driven indoors to escape the chilling grip of winter, car cognoscenti make their annual migration to sun-soaked Arizona. There, on the heels of the...
View Slideshow

Celebrate or Demonstrate in D.C. with These Top Inauguration Packages

On January 20, 2017, the 45th president of the United States will be sworn in to office as part of the country’s peaceful (well, mostly) transition of power—an event celebrated with bipartisan pomp,...
View Slideshow

Material Good Refines Vintage Watch Shopping in New York

It was late 2015 when Material Good in New York first opened its doors with a beautifully clear purpose: to rewrite the rulebook of what a luxury shopping experience should be. Located on the second...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1800 Stories Available | Advanced search
Copper & Kings’ New Absinthe Makes the Heart G...
Named after a mythic dragon, the golden spirit is a contemporary take on a legendary liquor…
Read Article
8 Splendid Sipping Vodkas
Ease into the new year and a new you with lighter spirits…
View Slideshow
Top Lots at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival
Raising more than $146 million to date for children, the event this year could break the bank…
View Slideshow
The Balvenie’s Pop-Up Offers Core Pours at Waldorf...
Located in the hotel’s lobby, the Speyside distillery’s transient tasting room will last five days…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon...
This spirit celebrates the birthday of one of the forefathers of bourbon…
Read Article
The Most Expensive American Whiskey Gets an Upgrad...
Michter’s new limited-edition release is a blend of aged bourbons and ryes…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: the Last Drop 50 Year Old “Do...
Only 898 bottles of this rare blended Scotch were made…
Read Article
Photo by Beam Suntory
Bringing Back the Swinging ’60s, One Whisky at a T...
Bowmore releases the last bottles of this special dram…
Read Article
Ring in 2017 with These 5 Rare and Ravishing Champ...
Look no further for that extra-special bottle of bubbly to ring in the new year…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s Top 10 Cigar Stories of 2016
From Cuban classics to Dominican must-haves, these cigars topped our readers’ wish list for 2016…
View Slideshow
1800 Stories Available | Advanced search