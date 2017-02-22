Margaritas 6 Ways for National Margarita Day

View slideshow
  • Jenny Adams
FEBRUARY 22, 2017

The margarita is one of the world’s most famous cocktails, and it lends itself to experimentation like no other. In a nod to National Margarita Day, we asked a few of America’s best bartenders to share their ideas for delicious twists, infused with interesting flavors—from bitter to honey, tropical fruit to hot spice. There’s even one featuring sotol—a newly exported cousin of our favorite Mexican spirit, made from the desert spoon plant. Salud!

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Style Expert Picks Her Top 5 V-Day Jewelry Gifts

Still need a failsafe Valentine’s Day gift? Roopal Patel, Fashion Director at Saks Fifth Avenue, is ready to help. Here she shares her five favorite on-trend jewelry designs that will help you show...
View Slideshow

10 Effervescent Wines that Burst the Champagne Bubble

Over the past 10 years, pét-nats—those sometimes funky cousins of Champagne—have become a phenomenon on the wine scene. Unfiltered and cloudy, uninhibited and unpredictable, and bottled under a crown...
View Slideshow

The Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2017

With the beginning of each new year comes the eager anticipation of travels to come. This year, the list of soon-to-open hotels and resorts is as long as it is far-flung, ranging from a fortress in...
View Slideshow

10 Family Getaways for the Ultimate Luxury Spring Break

With the holidays over and winter still rearing its cold and ugly head, there’s no time like the present to start planning that perfect Spring Break getaway. Of course, we’re looking beyond Cancun...
View Slideshow

25 Cigars That Smoke the Competition

Photography by Cordero Studios Styling by Alicia Buszczak 25 That Are Born to Perform. High-performance road machines are only as good as the people who make them—and the same holds true of premium...
View Slideshow

6 Sinful Chocolates That Will Make Your Sweet Tooth Sing

For some, Valentine’s Day is a symbol of love and romance. It is that special holiday that encourages fluff, decadence, romance, and sugar. Lots of sugar. So whether you fancy a heart-shaped box...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1829 Stories Available | Advanced search
Robert Biale Vineyards Black Chicken Zinfandel, 18-Liter Bottle
Zinfandel Experience 2017 Auctions Off Rare and Un...
Wine collectors can bolster their Zinfandel holdings at the annual auction that begins this week…
Read Article
Highland Park Ice Edition ($300)
Whisky of the Week: Highland Park Ice Edition 17-Y...
This first in a series pays tribute to Scotland’s Norse heritage…
Read Article
7 Red Wines that Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat
Seductive red wines sure to sweep your sweetheart of her (or his) feet…
View Slideshow
This Romantic Napa Red Is Named for the Man Who Wr...
Produced in a near perfect vintage, Ovid’s latest release of Hexameter, its poetic red blend, makes...
Read Article
Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International
Lovely Libations Fashioned for Two
These are the perfect Valentine's Day cocktails to share with your special someone…
View Slideshow
10 Effervescent Wines that Burst the Champagne Bub...
Discover how pét-nats can add sparkle to your Valentine’s toast this year…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Puts the Baked into Bacalta with Its...
This might be the finest Madeira-finished Scotch ever…
Read Article
Five Sparklers to Tingle the Palate and Heart on V...
These Champagnes are sure to make the heart grow fonder...
View Slideshow
The 5 Most Romantic Cocktail Lounges in Las Vegas
Discover the secret and secluded side of Vegas this Valentine’s Day…
View Slideshow
Whiskey of the Week: Lock Stock & Barrel 16-Ye...
This intensely flavored rye heralds the spirit’s newfound popularity…
Read Article
1829 Stories Available | Advanced search