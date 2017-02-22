Margaritas 6 Ways for National Margarita Day

The margarita is one of the world’s most famous cocktails, and it lends itself to experimentation like no other. In a nod to National Margarita Day, we asked a few of America’s best bartenders to share their ideas for delicious twists, infused with interesting flavors—from bitter to honey, tropical fruit to hot spice. There’s even one featuring sotol—a newly exported cousin of our favorite Mexican spirit, made from the desert spoon plant. Salud!