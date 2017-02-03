A Recap of What the Top Lots Raised at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival

View slideshow
FEBRUARY 03, 2017

Albert Einstein once noted, “It is every man’s obligation to put back into the world at least the equivalent of what he takes out of it.” One doesn’t have to be a genius, however, to know that such sage advice is easier said than done. Fortunately, the Naples Winter Wine Festival has been a stalwart facilitator of philanthropy as one of the most successful charity wine auctions in the world.

Since 2001, every penny of the more than $161 million in proceeds from the three-day affairs have filled the coffers of the Naples Children & Education Foundation—a support hub assisting early health and learning programs for the underprivileged and at-risk kids of Florida’s Collier County. This year alone, more than $15 million was raised by the final fall of the hammer.

The 2017 event took place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, from January 27 through 29, with 63 extravagant offerings that crossed the block, including Robb Report’s own contribution to the cause. Here are a few of the leading lots and what they went for.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

12 Technical Masterpieces: the Best and Brightest New Releases from SIHH

In the waning days of 2016, there was much speculation about what to expect at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watch show in Geneva. Most of last year’s releases tended towards...
View Slideshow

Five Essentials to Pack for a Tropical Getaway

While even the thought of a tropical getaway is enough to start lifting the winter blues, packing for a sweltering destination when it is freezing outside can feel almost impossible. To make things...
View Slideshow

8 Splendid Sipping Vodkas

Sure, you drank a lot of rich eggnog and hearty mulled wine over the holidays, but the New Year is here and there are slightly healthier adult beverages. Take vodka, for instance. And take it neat,...
View Slideshow

5 Big, Beautiful TVs You Can Rush Out and Score before the Super Bowl

Your menu may be planned; your bar may be stocked; but do you have the most important piece of your Super Bowl party ready? Although they are some of the most routinely used devices in the home,...
View Slideshow

Seven Jewelry Designs for the Year of the Rooster

The Chinese New Year kicks off January 28, ushering in the year of the rooster. And while the next 12 months are expected to be ruled by contrasting energies—a heady mix of chest-puffing pride and...
View Slideshow

These Four Brands Are Redefining Buttoned-Up British Style

Men are embracing a more relaxed mode of dress, and these four British brands are following suit. Clothing and accessories from their latest collections combine classic elements with a contemporary...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1813 Stories Available | Advanced search
A Recap of What the Top Lots Raised at the 2017 Na...
With $15 million from this year’s event, the festival has brought in more than $161 million to date…
View Slideshow
25 Cigars That Smoke the Competition
A curated selection of the top big-brand and boutique cigars to smoke or collect now…
View Slideshow
Photo Grant Taylor
This Premium Tequila Has a Wine Pedigree
Casa Noble’s new extra añejo, Alta Belleza is the ideal sipping tequila…
Read Article
Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
Robert Mondavi Marks a Major Milestone with This B...
A top winemaker, Napa’s most famous vineyard, and a stellar vintage come together in one bottle…
Read Article
Whisky of the Week: Yamazaki Sherry Cask 2016 Edit...
This sherry-aged masterpiece is not for the timid…
Read Article
Bottling the Essence of Scotland in Four Single Ma...
Golden Decanters makes its debut with a bespoke whisky collector’s set…
Read Article
Drink a $164 Dram of Rare Bourbon at This New NYC...
Fine & Rare opens in New York as an ode to rare and amber spirits...
Read Article
Whisky of the Week: Craigellachie 17-Year-Old Sing...
The only thing more fun than saying the name of this Speyside whisky is sipping it…
Read Article
6 Capital Bars to Celebrate the Inauguration (or D...
Raise a glass in the nation’s capital this weekend at one of these preeminent bars…
View Slideshow
Inaugurate Happy Hour with These 5 Cocktails Pref...
From Roosevelt’s Mint Juleps to Reagan's Orange Blossoms, these drinks have calmed the...
View Slideshow
1813 Stories Available | Advanced search