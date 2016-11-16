Sip This, Smoke That

View slideshow
NOVEMBER 16, 2016

Photography by Cordero Studios
Special thanks to Gearys of Beverly Hills

 

Pair the perfect cigars with premier whiskies, cognac & even gin.

As a host, one of the most frequently asked questions you may get when offering your guests a cocktail is, “What kind of cigar goes with this?” It is a natural curiosity, because just as you select which wines to pour with dinner, the answer to pairing spirits and cigars is literally a matter of taste. But it goes beyond just drinking and smoking what you like.  Spirits and cigars have much in common, and it is important not only to recognize but also to capitalize on their similarities. For example, both are created from raw materials that are agricultural, where terroir plays an important role in the makeup of wheat, barley, and similar crops, as well as the composition of the different soils where tobacco is grown. In addition, both premium spirits and cigars are created from ingredients selected by master blenders, and then they are meticulously aged to perfection.

And finally, just as with wine and cuisine, spirits and cigars, with their wide ranges of flavors and strengths, have to complement each other; one should not dominate the other. Here, then, are eight combinations to help you answer that perennial spirit-and-cigar-pairing question.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Travel Essentials for Getting Through the Holidays in Style

For many, the arrival of the holiday season means slammed calendars and nonstop travel plans. The keys to ensuring the least amount of stress when heading from one destination to the next are to pick...
View Slideshow

8 Gifts for the Music Lover

Whether your music lover plays his or her own music or prefers to listen to others perform, we’ve got you covered. Here we offer up Eric Clapton’s 1939 Martin 000-42 acoustic guitar as well as Dream...
View Slideshow

3 Must-See Jewelry Auctions This Month

Three stellar auctions this month are promising plenty of brilliant jewelry designs to brighten the winter nights, from ultra-rare colored gems to exceptional vintage creations and beyond.
View Slideshow

10 Gifts for the Homebody

If you are trying to guess what to get that person who prefers to stay home , here are 10 ideas from the home itself (a penthouse in Miami) to a 4K TV, and even a personal bar. We also include a...
View Slideshow

9 Gifts for the Overscheduled Executive

Although the holidays are a time to come together and appreciate the simple things in life, the rest of the year can feel like a whirlwind of back-to-back meetings, connecting flights, and late...
View Slideshow

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Travel Extraordinaire by Land and Air

This time of year, airports, railway stations, and roads see an upturn in traffic as many plan for their pilgrimage back home to reconnect with friends and family. It is a mass migration immortalized...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search