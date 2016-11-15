Six Exceptional Yet Surprisingly Affordable Wines for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a celebration of a bountiful harvest, and food always tastes better with well-paired wines. So I have chosen six of my favorite bottles for your family (and for my own) to enjoy with a traditional feast as well as throughout the entire Thanksgiving Day as your celebration unfolds. From a morning brunch to the hours of food preparation and conversation in the kitchen to the dinner table, these wines are selected to bring to life every component of the day and the meal and to keep the adults happy for the duration of festivities.