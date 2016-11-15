These 5 Charcoal Cocktails Are a Gotham-Inspired Fashion Statement

Black Friday might be your cause célèbre or give you cause to quaff potent beverages—in this case, black beverages. Heck, consider them a Gotham-inspired fashion statement, after all, prominent in every New Yorker’s closet is the city’s signature shade: black. What gives these libations their black beauty is a pinch of activated charcoal, sometimes touted for its detoxifying benefits, which may or may not help take the sting out of any Black Friday overconsumption.