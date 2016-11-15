These 5 Charcoal Cocktails Are a Gotham-Inspired Fashion Statement

View slideshow
  • Keith Flanagan
NOVEMBER 15, 2016

Black Friday might be your cause célèbre or give you cause to quaff potent beverages—in this case, black beverages. Heck, consider them a Gotham-inspired fashion statement, after all, prominent in every New Yorker’s closet is the city’s signature shade: black. What gives these libations their black beauty is a pinch of activated charcoal, sometimes touted for its detoxifying benefits, which may or may not help take the sting out of any Black Friday overconsumption.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versatile Wardrobe

No longer just for formal occasions, velvet lends a touch of elegance and panache to any outfit. Menswear designers are using the rich, plush material in everything from footwear to slim tailored...
View Slideshow

5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This Winter

Breaking out your coat collection as the temperatures drop can often feel like a white flag of surrender to winter’s short days and freezing temperatures. This season, beat the wintertime blues by...
View Slideshow

3 Must-See Jewelry Auctions This Month

Three stellar auctions this month are promising plenty of brilliant jewelry designs to brighten the winter nights, from ultra-rare colored gems to exceptional vintage creations and beyond.
View Slideshow

5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birthdays

Tanzanite, an enticing, deep-blue gem, was discovered in the foothills of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in the 1960s and introduced to market by the iconic American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The...
View Slideshow

8 Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Your Fashion-Obsessed Loved Ones

This year, splurge on something special for the fashionisto or fashionista in your life. From a bespoke wardrobe and Florentine experience with the world-renowned clothier Stefano Ricci to a special-...
View Slideshow

10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016

Automotive historians may one day look back on this year with wonder as high performance luxury marques were prolific in their release of new vehicles that challenged both boundaries and convention...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search