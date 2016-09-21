These 5 Hotels and Resorts Serve Their Own Exclusive Brands of Booze

The signature cocktail has long been a hallmark of the high-end hotel bar, offering a laundry list of exotic ingredients and rare spirits to lure connoisseurs into ordering another round. Lately, however, a few choice properties have upped the ante further by offering their own exclusive brands of spirits and craft beers. From the perfect Caribbean rum for a day on the beach to a Southern craft beer made from bounty of the local land, these exclusive libations are worth the trip all on their own.