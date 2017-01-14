Top Lots at the 2017 Naples’ Charity Wine Auction

View slideshow
JANUARY 14, 2017

Albert Einstein once noted, “It is every man’s obligation to put back into the world at least the equivalent of what he takes out of it.” One doesn’t have to be a genius, however, to know that such sage advice is easier said than done. Fortunately, the Naples Winter Wine Festival has been a stalwart facilitator of philanthropy as one of the most successful charity wine auctions in the world.

Since 2001, every penny of the $146 million in proceeds from the three-day affair have filled the coffers of the Naples Children & Education Foundation—a support hub assisting early health and learning programs for the underprivileged and at-risk kids of Florida’s Collier County. Last year alone, more than $11.1 million was raised by the final fall of the hammer.

The 2017 event takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, from January 27 through 29, with 64 extravagant offerings set to cross the block, including Robb Report’s own contribution to the cause. Here are 10 leading lots to look for.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Top 10 Jewelry Stories from 2016

At the end of a year filled with fresh discoveries and amazing innovations, we spotlight the 10 jewelry stories that captured the most hearts (and clicks). From record-breaking diamonds to cutting-...
View Slideshow

Enchanting Jewels with a Touch of Winter Magic

Winter holidays are a time when, regardless of our age, we wish for something magical to happen. Here is a selection of four of the finest, most enchanting jewelry pieces for the festive season.
View Slideshow

10 of the World’s Most Expensive In-Ear Headphones

Earbuds are portable, easy to use, and usually fairly inexpensive. But the market has begun to mature, yielding high-end products well suited for the discerning listener. The price might seem...
View Slideshow

3 Reasons D.C. Is Becoming a Foodie Capital

The center of the emerging mid-Atlantic cuisine, Washington, D.C., is now on the map as a true dining destination. Since the turn of the century, the nation’s capital has become known not only as a...
View Slideshow

Get What You Really Want—6 Best Online Jewelry Websites

Didn’t get the chic choker, statement earrings, or glamorous cocktail ring you hoped for this year? These six high-end jewelry retail websites curate incredible pieces from around the globe—start...
View Slideshow

Three Over-the-Top Foodie Trips for 2017

If your vacations are all about food, these over-the-top foodie trips are for you—from Australia to Finland and around the world with TCS for the gastronomic trip of a lifetime.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1800 Stories Available | Advanced search
The Balvenie’s Pop-Up Offers Core Pours at Waldorf...
Located in the hotel’s lobby, the Speyside distillery’s transient tasting room will last five days…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon...
This spirit celebrates the birthday of one of the forefathers of bourbon…
Read Article
The Most Expensive American Whiskey Gets an Upgrad...
Michter’s new limited-edition release is a blend of aged bourbons and ryes…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: the Last Drop 50 Year Old “Do...
Only 898 bottles of this rare blended Scotch were made…
Read Article
Photo by Beam Suntory
Bringing Back the Swinging ’60s, One Whisky at a T...
Bowmore releases the last bottles of this special dram…
Read Article
Ring in 2017 with These 5 Rare and Ravishing Champ...
Look no further for that extra-special bottle of bubbly to ring in the new year…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s Top 10 Cigar Stories of 2016
From Cuban classics to Dominican must-haves, these cigars topped our readers’ wish list for 2016…
View Slideshow
10 Sparkling Wines That Will Expand Your Horizons
These under-$100 sparkling wines have surprising international pedigrees…
View Slideshow
Whisky of the Week: Lagavulin 25 Year Old Single M...
One of the great single-malt distilleries celebrates 200 years in the whisky biz…
Read Article
One of Napa’s Top Cult Cabernets Gets a Stunning N...
More than 20 years on, Napa Valley’s Lokoya finally has a winery of its own with a 100-point view…
Read Article
1800 Stories Available | Advanced search