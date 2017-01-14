Top Lots at the 2017 Naples’ Charity Wine Auction

Albert Einstein once noted, “It is every man’s obligation to put back into the world at least the equivalent of what he takes out of it.” One doesn’t have to be a genius, however, to know that such sage advice is easier said than done. Fortunately, the Naples Winter Wine Festival has been a stalwart facilitator of philanthropy as one of the most successful charity wine auctions in the world.

Since 2001, every penny of the $146 million in proceeds from the three-day affair have filled the coffers of the Naples Children & Education Foundation—a support hub assisting early health and learning programs for the underprivileged and at-risk kids of Florida’s Collier County. Last year alone, more than $11.1 million was raised by the final fall of the hammer.

The 2017 event takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, from January 27 through 29, with 64 extravagant offerings set to cross the block, including Robb Report’s own contribution to the cause. Here are 10 leading lots to look for.