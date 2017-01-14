Top Lots at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival

View slideshow
JANUARY 14, 2017

Albert Einstein once noted, “It is every man’s obligation to put back into the world at least the equivalent of what he takes out of it.” One doesn’t have to be a genius, however, to know that such sage advice is easier said than done. Fortunately, the Naples Winter Wine Festival has been a stalwart facilitator of philanthropy as one of the most successful charity wine auctions in the world.

Since 2001, every penny of the $146 million in proceeds from the three-day affair have filled the coffers of the Naples Children & Education Foundation—a support hub assisting early health and learning programs for the underprivileged and at-risk kids of Florida’s Collier County. Last year alone, more than $11.1 million was raised by the final fall of the hammer.

The 2017 event takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, from January 27 through 29, with 64 extravagant offerings set to cross the block, including Robb Report’s own contribution to the cause. Here are 10 leading lots to look for.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Six Blissful Beach Trips for 2017

From Malibu to Mexico, Santorini to the Seychelles, to Canouan and the Cayman Islands, Robb Report presents the hottest beach trips for 2017.
View Slideshow

The Top 21 Trips to Take in 2017

From an around-the-world culinary crusade to a Maldivian surfing safari, Robb Report presents the most exciting jaunts, journeys, and adventures for the year ahead.
View Slideshow

Get What You Really Want—6 Best Jewelry Websites

Didn’t get the chic choker, statement earrings, or glamorous cocktail ring you hoped for this year? These six high-end jewelry retail sites curate incredible pieces from around the globe—start 2017...
View Slideshow

Material Good Refines Vintage Watch Shopping in New York

It was late 2015 when Material Good in New York first opened its doors with a beautifully clear purpose: to rewrite the rulebook of what a luxury shopping experience should be. Located on the second...
View Slideshow

10 Sparkling Wines That Will Expand Your Horizons

It’s that time of year: Everyone is pouring Champagne . But great sparkling wines are being made around the world, in places where you’d least expect it, using traditional and renegade methods and...
View Slideshow

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Spessartite

Spessartite —it’s a bright, bold cousin of the garnet, and you’ve probably never heard of it. Thanks to its citrusy orange hue, spessartite is sometimes called a mandarin garnet, but other variations...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1800 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Splendid Sipping Vodkas
Ease into the new year and a new you with lighter spirits…
View Slideshow
Top Lots at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival
Raising more than $146 million to date for children, the event this year could break the bank…
View Slideshow
The Balvenie’s Pop-Up Offers Core Pours at Waldorf...
Located in the hotel’s lobby, the Speyside distillery’s transient tasting room will last five days…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon...
This spirit celebrates the birthday of one of the forefathers of bourbon…
Read Article
The Most Expensive American Whiskey Gets an Upgrad...
Michter’s new limited-edition release is a blend of aged bourbons and ryes…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: the Last Drop 50 Year Old “Do...
Only 898 bottles of this rare blended Scotch were made…
Read Article
Photo by Beam Suntory
Bringing Back the Swinging ’60s, One Whisky at a T...
Bowmore releases the last bottles of this special dram…
Read Article
Ring in 2017 with These 5 Rare and Ravishing Champ...
Look no further for that extra-special bottle of bubbly to ring in the new year…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s Top 10 Cigar Stories of 2016
From Cuban classics to Dominican must-haves, these cigars topped our readers’ wish list for 2016…
View Slideshow
10 Sparkling Wines That Will Expand Your Horizons
These under-$100 sparkling wines have surprising international pedigrees…
View Slideshow
1800 Stories Available | Advanced search