Suntory’s Top Japanese Whisky Blender Launches a New Cocktail Whisky

Shinji Fukuyo occupies a seat at the main table inside the pantheon of modern whisky making. As the chief blender for Suntory, he’s one of the central figures at a global giant that produces as many malt and grain whiskies as all of Scotland’s distilleries combined.

Fukuyo, who began his career as a distillery staff member at Suntory’s Hakushu Distillery in 1992, steadily rose through the ranks and in 2009 became the fourth chief blender in Suntory’s history.

Among his many stunning whisky creations are the award-winning Yamazaki 12 Year Old, Yamazaki 18 Year Old, and Hakushu 12 Year Old. He headed up the team that created two of Japan’s most famous bottlings, Yamazaki 50 Years Old and Yamazaki 1984.

I sat down with Fukuyo at Bar Jackalope in downtown Los Angeles, where he had come to celebrate the release of Suntory’s new Whisky Toki ($40), a blend of whiskies crafted specifically for mixing into cocktails.

Robb Report: Can you talk a bit about Toki’s flavor profile?

Shinji Fukuyo: It’s well balanced and silky. There’s a oneness to it. On the palate you’ll taste grapefruit and green apple. Also some peppermint. The finish is sweet and spicy. It’s an exceptionally versatile whisky.

RR: Is there a difference between the way Japanese and Americans enjoy whisky?

SF: The Japanese do not drink whisky in elaborate cocktails as many do in the U.S. In Japan, they drink it neat or with a little water or as a highball, which is simply whisky and sparkling water over ice with a lemon twist. The U.S. market demands whisky that has more mixability for cocktails.