The Universal Whisky Experience Returns to Vegas in April

March 18, 2017

This year marks the “lucky” seventh anniversary of the Universal Whisky Experience – the Nth, the nation’s premier rare whisky tasting event, which will once again be held at Wynn’s Encore Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from April 5 to 8.

The creation of noted whisky collector and entrepreneur Mahesh Patel, this four-day spirits extravaganza kicks off with a Classic Malt Whisky Pairing Dinner at Joël Robuchon and a Woodford Reserve Dinner at Tom Colicchio’s Craftsteak. Whisky dinners and seminars continue throughout the event with the world’s top whisky distillers and blenders participating. The highlights of the event include an exclusive Friday night tasting of some of the rarest spirits in the world, as well as the master classes held all day Saturday.

In addition to collectibles such as a 37 Year Old Port Ellen, a 50 Year Old Dalmore, and a 50 Year Old Glenfarclas, some of the many other spirits being poured will include rarities from Macallan, Royal Salute, Beam Suntory, Hennessy, and pre-World War II whiskies from Gordon & MacPhail.

Tickets may be purchased for individual packages, including $545 for the Connoisseur Experience or an all-inclusive High Roller package for $2,995, which includes a collector’s bottle of Nth whisky and a cut crystal Glencairn tasting glass to use at the event and keep. (universalwhiskyexperience.com)

 

