Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
December 16, 2016
Rye whiskey will be the next “big thing” to hit our wet bars after the current bourbon boom. Getting ready to meet this demand for America’s original colonial spirit is a limited offering of Booker’s Rye ($300), which hails from some of the final batches crafted by the late Booker Noe, distilled from a previously unreleased, high-yield rye mash bill he had experimented with. The spirit was then aged for 13 years. Following Noe’s signature style, it was bottled unfiltered and uncut, and clocks in at a rollicking 136.2 proof. Only 100 barrels were produced of this rich, spicy powerhouse, so it won’t last long. (bookersbourbon.com)