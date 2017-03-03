Whiskey of the Week: High West Yippee Ki-Yay Rye

  • High West Yippee Ki-Yay ($65)
    High West Yippee Ki-Yay ($65)
March 3, 2017

You have to take note of a rye whiskey that comes from a distillery in Utah. But then, High West, the first legal distillery in that state since 1870, is not your average distillery. Nor is the colorfully named Yippee Ki-Yay ($65) your average rye. This newest offering from High West, which is located on a working cattle ranch, is two whiskeys in one. Entrepreneurial proprietor David Perkins took his Double Rye, a vatting of 2-year-old rye with an older, “barely legal” 53-percent rye (rye whiskey must be distilled from a mash bill that is at least 51-percent rye grain) and aged it in vermouth and Syrah barrels from central California. The result is a spicy rye whiskey full of lemony top notes with cinnamon and burnt cherries underneath—just the thing for corralling a Manhattan. (highwest.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1867 Stories Available | Advanced search
11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins
That Boutique-y Gin Company launches a new series of groundbreaking gins from innovative craft...
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 ($9,050). Photo by Anna Isola Crolla
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 Is the Heavyweight Champio...
Glenmorangie’s new Pride 1974 whisky is a knockout…
Read Article
Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass, $69 for a set of two
Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Ri...
An exquisite new way to enjoy rosé, just in time for summer…
Read Article
6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single...
These blends of rare old malt and grain whiskies elevate the art of blending to new heights…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Bacalta
Whisky of the Week: Glenmorangie Bacalta
This limited edition from the legendary distillery is destined to become a collector’s item…
Read Article
Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley
Cuban cigar legend Montecristo turns 80 with a big party at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer in Napa...
Read Article
The 2006 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs is “an all-Chardonnay cuvée, in the style our ancestors created,” says Taittinger
Champagne Taittinger’s Leading Lady on the Risks o...
A classically trained artist, Vitalie Taittinger is furthering her family’s traditions in Champagne…
Read Article
5 Superb American Whiskeys
5 Superb American Whiskeys
These top non-bourbon made-in-America spirits showcase the freedom of whiskey distilling in the U.S...
View Slideshow
Puebla ($85)
Two Premium Mezcal Releases Prove this Spirit Is M...
Mezcal is gaining in popularity and entering the premium market…
Read Article
Hochstadter’s Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey ($200)
Whiskey of the Week: Hochstadter’s Family Reserve...
This premium rye whiskey is an homage to pre-Prohibition spirits…
Read Article
1867 Stories Available | Advanced search