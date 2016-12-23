Whiskey of the Week: Jameson Cooper’s Croze

  • Jameson Cooper’s Croze Irish Whiskey ($70)
December 23, 2016

Aged in virgin American oak barrels, charred ex-bourbon barrels, and Iberian sherry casks, Jameson Cooper’s Croze Irish Whiskey ($70) was created by Ger Buckley, fifth-generation head cooper for Jameson, as an illustration of oak’s influence on the spirit. The “Croze” in the whiskey’s name refers to the tool used to carve the groove where the head of the barrel is positioned before it is sealed. This non-chill filtered whiskey captures a hint of the charred virgin oak, with vanilla sweetness from the seasoned bourbon barrels and floral spice from the sherry casks, all wrapped in a blanket of lemon-soaked oak. (jamesonwhiskey.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1784 Stories Available | Advanced search
Whiskey of the Week: Jameson Cooper’s Croze
This Irish whiskey is enriched by the oak and char of its casks…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 12
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1784 Stories Available | Advanced search