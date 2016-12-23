Whiskey of the Week: Jameson Cooper’s Croze

Aged in virgin American oak barrels, charred ex-bourbon barrels, and Iberian sherry casks, Jameson Cooper’s Croze Irish Whiskey ($70) was created by Ger Buckley, fifth-generation head cooper for Jameson, as an illustration of oak’s influence on the spirit. The “Croze” in the whiskey’s name refers to the tool used to carve the groove where the head of the barrel is positioned before it is sealed. This non-chill filtered whiskey captures a hint of the charred virgin oak, with vanilla sweetness from the seasoned bourbon barrels and floral spice from the sherry casks, all wrapped in a blanket of lemon-soaked oak. (jamesonwhiskey.com)