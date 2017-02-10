Whiskey of the Week: Lock Stock & Barrel 16-Year-Old Rye

Just in time for the upcoming rye revolution, this much-heralded limited edition has been brought back for a short encore, for those who missed the initial release on April 16, 2016. A Double Gold winner at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Lock Stock & Barrel 16-Year-Old Rye ($150) is one of the most intensely flavored rye whiskeys available. Double copper pot distilled from a mash bill of 100 percent rye, then cold weather–aged for 16 years in charred American oak barrels, it is bottled unfiltered at 107 proof. Reminiscent of the hearty whiskeys poured in the elaborate saloons and private railroad cars of frontier America, this whiskey brims with stewed blackberries, wild cherries, and sassafras. (lockstockandbarrelspirits.com)