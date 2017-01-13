Whiskey of the Week: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

  • The Old Forester 15th Anniversary Birthday Bourbon ($80)
January 13, 2017

Birthdays were made for toasting. And what better way to celebrate each year than with a bourbon distilled just for the occasion. The Old Forester 15th Anniversary Birthday Bourbon ($80), an annual offering, honors the September 2, 1846, birthday of George Garvin Brown, founder of Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which became the cornerstone for the Brown-Forman spirits empire, home to such iconic brands as Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve, to name a few. But it is Old Forester that holds a candle, so to speak, to its founder’s birthday. Created in 1870 by Brown, Old Forester was the first whiskey to be sold in bottles rather than barrels. This latest offering, consisting of only 93 barrels, was distilled on June 4, 2004, and bottled in 2016 at 97 proof. Notes of cinnamon wood spiced with nutty chocolate, dark caramel, and rich oak precede a refreshing fruitiness, all of which speaks of a happy birthday indeed. (oldforester.com)

1800 Stories Available
