The Whisky Flask of the Future: the Macallan x Urwerk 2.0

  • The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
    The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
  • The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
    The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
  • The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
    The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
  • The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
  • The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
  • The Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2
April 29, 2017

If a landing party from the Starship Enterprise were issued an after-hours survival kit, this is the flask it would contain. And unlike most current 21st-century portable pouring devices, it would be designed to be filled with not one, but two different whiskies.

Combining the best of Scottish distillation skills and Swiss watchmaking craftsmanship, the Macallan x Urwerk Flask 2 represents a joint venture between the Macallan, one of the world’s most coveted and award-winning single-malt whiskies, and Urwerk, a Geneva-based pioneer in creating unconventional and highly collectable artisan watches, producing only 150 such timepieces a year.

The Macallan-commissioned and Urwerk-designed whisky flask is a methodically machined aluminum, titanium, and stainless-steel work of art composed of more than 150 parts that incorporate a pair of titanium tanks for carrying two different Macallan whiskies. Twin winglets snap out from the sides to form stabilizing stands for placing the flask upright, while two adjustable rollers on the flask bottom are used to indicate the vintages of the whiskies inside, as well as the barrel types that were used for their aging, including European or American sherry or bourbon or triple cask combinations. The whiskies inside each tank can only be released by pulling up and turning the intricate pouring spout, which incorporates a tank selection control knob. To prevent slippage, the front panels of the flask are handsomely checkered.

Only 500 of these strategically engineered flasks have been produced, at a cost of $2,575 each. They are already collectors’ items. (urwerkflask.themacallan.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1867 Stories Available | Advanced search
Macallan 40-year-old blended Scotch ($8,000)
Whisky of the Week: The Macallan Sherry Oak 40 Yea...
The Macallan’s limited release of a 40-year-old blended Scotch ($8,000) from its Sherry Oak line...
Read Article
11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins
That Boutique-y Gin Company launches a new series of groundbreaking gins from innovative craft...
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 ($9,050). Photo by Anna Isola Crolla
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 Is the Heavyweight Champio...
Glenmorangie’s new Pride 1974 whisky is a knockout…
Read Article
Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass, $69 for a set of two
Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Ri...
An exquisite new way to enjoy rosé, just in time for summer…
Read Article
6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single...
These blends of rare old malt and grain whiskies elevate the art of blending to new heights…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Bacalta
Whisky of the Week: Glenmorangie Bacalta
This limited edition from the legendary distillery is destined to become a collector’s item…
Read Article
Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley
Cuban cigar legend Montecristo turns 80 with a big party at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer in Napa...
Read Article
The 2006 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs is “an all-Chardonnay cuvée, in the style our ancestors created,” says Taittinger
Champagne Taittinger’s Leading Lady on the Risks o...
A classically trained artist, Vitalie Taittinger is furthering her family’s traditions in Champagne…
Read Article
5 Superb American Whiskeys
5 Superb American Whiskeys
These top non-bourbon made-in-America spirits showcase the freedom of whiskey distilling in the U.S...
View Slideshow
Puebla ($85)
Two Premium Mezcal Releases Prove this Spirit Is M...
Mezcal is gaining in popularity and entering the premium market…
Read Article
1867 Stories Available | Advanced search