Whisky of the Week: Aberfeldy 16-Year-Old Single Malt

The latest version of this classic Highland single malt, Aberfeldy 16-Year-Old ($90), offers a much more mature taste profile than the popular 12-year-old but is not as heavy as the much scarcer 21-year-old. However, it still retains Aberfeldy’s underlying honeyed notes, accented with fresh fruit and buttery nuances, with a gentle touch of chocolate and sherry in the finish. Like other Aberfeldy expressions, this gentle whisky uses water sourced from the nearby Pitilie Burn, where alluvial gold is naturally incorporated into the spirit. No wonder Aberfeldy is called “The Golden Dram.” (aberfeldy.com)