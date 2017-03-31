Whisky of the Week: Aberfeldy 16-Year-Old Single Malt

  • Aberfeldy 16-Year-Old ($90)
    Aberfeldy 16-Year-Old ($90)
March 31, 2017

The latest version of this classic Highland single malt, Aberfeldy 16-Year-Old ($90), offers a much more mature taste profile than the popular 12-year-old but is not as heavy as the much scarcer 21-year-old. However, it still retains Aberfeldy’s underlying honeyed notes, accented with fresh fruit and buttery nuances, with a gentle touch of chocolate and sherry in the finish. Like other Aberfeldy expressions, this gentle whisky uses water sourced from the nearby Pitilie Burn, where alluvial gold is naturally incorporated into the spirit. No wonder Aberfeldy is called “The Golden Dram.” (aberfeldy.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1867 Stories Available | Advanced search
11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins
That Boutique-y Gin Company launches a new series of groundbreaking gins from innovative craft...
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 ($9,050). Photo by Anna Isola Crolla
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 Is the Heavyweight Champio...
Glenmorangie’s new Pride 1974 whisky is a knockout…
Read Article
Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass, $69 for a set of two
Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Ri...
An exquisite new way to enjoy rosé, just in time for summer…
Read Article
6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single...
These blends of rare old malt and grain whiskies elevate the art of blending to new heights…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Bacalta
Whisky of the Week: Glenmorangie Bacalta
This limited edition from the legendary distillery is destined to become a collector’s item…
Read Article
Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley
Cuban cigar legend Montecristo turns 80 with a big party at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer in Napa...
Read Article
The 2006 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs is “an all-Chardonnay cuvée, in the style our ancestors created,” says Taittinger
Champagne Taittinger’s Leading Lady on the Risks o...
A classically trained artist, Vitalie Taittinger is furthering her family’s traditions in Champagne…
Read Article
5 Superb American Whiskeys
5 Superb American Whiskeys
These top non-bourbon made-in-America spirits showcase the freedom of whiskey distilling in the U.S...
View Slideshow
Puebla ($85)
Two Premium Mezcal Releases Prove this Spirit Is M...
Mezcal is gaining in popularity and entering the premium market…
Read Article
Hochstadter’s Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey ($200)
Whiskey of the Week: Hochstadter’s Family Reserve...
This premium rye whiskey is an homage to pre-Prohibition spirits…
Read Article
1867 Stories Available | Advanced search