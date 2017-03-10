Whisky of the Week: Compass Box “The Circus” Blended Scotch

The bright, colorful label of this limited-edition blended Scotch whisky is a prelude to the three-ringed complexity of the spirit within the bottle. Composed predominantly of aged batches of blended Scotch that have been combined with grain whiskies that were blended and then aged in oak casks for several years, Compass Box “The Circus” Blended Scotch ($275) is a fruity whisky with a touch of dried figs and apples (we detect sherry barrels in there) and a hint of malt whisky. Only 2,490 bottles have been produced. (compassboxwhisky.com)