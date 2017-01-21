Whisky of the Week: Craigellachie 17-Year-Old Single Malt

Until recently you would rarely find this whisky bottled separately, as most of the distillery’s production has been channeled into Dewar’s blends. But now there is a new emphasis on the individuality of this Speyside spirit—a contrast of meaty and floral characteristics. Part of Craigellachie’s uniqueness lies in the fact that the distillery still uses old-fashioned worm tubs, a practice that not only adds extra flavor to the spirit but creates whiskies that taste older than they are. While the Craigellachie 17 Year Old ($150) retains the brand’s bold and unadulterated flavors, there are hints of vanilla and exotic fruits and a slow, smoky finish reminiscent of the Craigellachie 23 Year Old. (private.bacardilimited.com)