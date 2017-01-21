Whisky of the Week: Craigellachie 17-Year-Old Single Malt

  • Craigellachie 17-Year-Old Single Malt
January 21, 2017

Until recently you would rarely find this whisky bottled separately, as most of the distillery’s production has been channeled into Dewar’s blends. But now there is a new emphasis on the individuality of this Speyside spirit—a contrast of meaty and floral characteristics. Part of Craigellachie’s uniqueness lies in the fact that the distillery still uses old-fashioned worm tubs, a practice that not only adds extra flavor to the spirit but creates whiskies that taste older than they are. While the Craigellachie 17 Year Old ($150) retains the brand’s bold and unadulterated flavors, there are hints of vanilla and exotic fruits and a slow, smoky finish reminiscent of the Craigellachie 23 Year Old. (private.bacardilimited.com)

