Whisky of the Week: Highland Park Ice Edition 17-Year-Old Single Malt

The glacially inspired, blue-tinted faceted bottle and its matching mountain-shaped wooden cradle are not-so-subtle hints that this limited edition is a tribute to the Nordic ice realm, Niflheim, the birthplace of darkness, cold, ice, and frost. This is the first in a new series of single malts that pay tribute to the Norse heritage of the Orkney islands, home of the Highland Park distillery. As such, the Highland Park Ice Edition 17-Year-Old Single Malt ($300) is a snowdrift of spicy lemon and pine intertwined with gentle floral smoke—a signature trait of Orkney peat. Released at a warming 107.8 proof, only 3,915 bottles are available in the U.S. (highlandpark.co.uk)