Whisky of the Week: Lagavulin 25 Year Old Single Malt

  • Lagaluvin 25-Year-Old Single Malt ($1,200)
December 30, 2016

This iconic Islay distillery marks its 200th anniversary this year with Lagaluvin 25-Year-Old Single Malt ($1,200), a limited-edition, cask-strength release, which also is a salute to the 21 Lagavulin distillery managers who have crafted this whisky for the past two centuries. In fact, their names and years of service are etched on the back of each bottle. This bottling is faintly reminiscent of the much-heralded sherry-barrel-finished Distillers Edition of 1999, but it is an entirely different spirit, as the Lagavulin 25-year-old was aged exclusively in sherry casks. As a result, Lagavulin’s familiar sea salt smoke is caressed with honey, dried figs, and what can best be called a “civilized char.” It takes a while to open up, but ends with a long, dry, and smoky finish, like a smoldering campfire. Of the 8,000 individually numbered bottles, 1,200 have been allocated for the United States. (malts.com)

 

