Whisky of the Week: Nikka Coffey Malt Japanese Whisky

This newest entry, Nikka Coffey Malt Japanese Whisky ($75), from the distillery founded in 1934 by Masataka Taketsuru, the father of Japanese whisky, utilizes a pair of column-shaped stills invented in the 19th century by Aeneas Coffey. Thus, this single malt pays tribute to the stills it uses, although its name might cause some to erroneously confuse it with “coffee” flavors. The whisky is made using Scottish barley for its maltings and American oak barrels for aging. However, it is the Japanese yeast and water that give this spirit a distinctive dry sweetness, which wraps around cinnamon, clove, lemon, and rich oak. (nikka.com)