Zinfandel Experience 2017 Auctions Off Rare and Unique Wine Lots

  • Robert Biale Vineyards Black Chicken Zinfandel, 18-Liter Bottle
    Robert Biale Vineyards Black Chicken Zinfandel, 18-Liter Bottle
  • Dan Dunn
February 21, 2017

There was a time when Zinfandel reigned supreme in California. Prized for its capacity to amply produce, the dark-skinned varietal was ubiquitous across the central and northern regions of the Golden State for a 50-year stretch beginning in the 1880s. Ah, but popularity eventually bred contempt, and by the middle of the 20th century Zinfandel had become uva non grata—supplanted as California’s top red by Merlot and its half-sibling, Cabernet Sauvignon.

About the time Zinfandel hit the skids, a notable man of letters famously opined that there are no second acts in American lives. Perhaps, but it turns out wine lives are a different story. For Zinfandel, you see, is having another moment.

There will be ample evidence of this resurgence February 23 to 25 at a coming-out party for Zinfandel in the heart of the region where it once was king. The 2017 Zinfandel Experience (ZinEx), sponsored by Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP), will feature hundreds of Zinfandel styles from all of California’s major growing regions.

One of the signature events at ZinEx is the Winemakers Auction, where guests may bid on one-of-a-kind lots, rare large-format bottles, and interactive experiences, such as a weekend trip for six to one of Sonoma County’s most storied properties: Ridge Vineyards. The getaway includes a private tour and barrel tasting with the winemaker, library tastings, dinner and overnight accommodations with the owners, and gifts of bespoke bottles. Auction items are online, and proxy bids can be made by phone. For collectors looking to bolster their Zinfandel inventory, there are attractive commodities to be had. Here are some highlights.  (zinfandelexperience.com)

Pages

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1827 Stories Available | Advanced search
Highland Park Ice Edition ($300)
Whisky of the Week: Highland Park Ice Edition 17-Y...
This first in a series pays tribute to Scotland’s Norse heritage…
Read Article
7 Red Wines that Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat
Seductive red wines sure to sweep your sweetheart of her (or his) feet…
View Slideshow
This Romantic Napa Red Is Named for the Man Who Wr...
Produced in a near perfect vintage, Ovid’s latest release of Hexameter, its poetic red blend, makes...
Read Article
Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International
Lovely Libations Fashioned for Two
These are the perfect Valentine's Day cocktails to share with your special someone…
View Slideshow
10 Effervescent Wines that Burst the Champagne Bub...
Discover how pét-nats can add sparkle to your Valentine’s toast this year…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Puts the Baked into Bacalta with Its...
This might be the finest Madeira-finished Scotch ever…
Read Article
Five Sparklers to Tingle the Palate and Heart on V...
These Champagnes are sure to make the heart grow fonder...
View Slideshow
The 5 Most Romantic Cocktail Lounges in Las Vegas
Discover the secret and secluded side of Vegas this Valentine’s Day…
View Slideshow
Whiskey of the Week: Lock Stock & Barrel 16-Ye...
This intensely flavored rye heralds the spirit’s newfound popularity…
Read Article
6 Sexy Sparkling Red Wines for Valentine’s Day
Red wine, with bubbles, seems like the most perfect choice for a holiday all about passion…
View Slideshow
1827 Stories Available | Advanced search