Zinfandel Experience 2017 Auctions Off Rare and Unique Wine Lots

There was a time when Zinfandel reigned supreme in California. Prized for its capacity to amply produce, the dark-skinned varietal was ubiquitous across the central and northern regions of the Golden State for a 50-year stretch beginning in the 1880s. Ah, but popularity eventually bred contempt, and by the middle of the 20th century Zinfandel had become uva non grata—supplanted as California’s top red by Merlot and its half-sibling, Cabernet Sauvignon.

About the time Zinfandel hit the skids, a notable man of letters famously opined that there are no second acts in American lives. Perhaps, but it turns out wine lives are a different story. For Zinfandel, you see, is having another moment.

There will be ample evidence of this resurgence February 23 to 25 at a coming-out party for Zinfandel in the heart of the region where it once was king. The 2017 Zinfandel Experience (ZinEx), sponsored by Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP), will feature hundreds of Zinfandel styles from all of California’s major growing regions.

One of the signature events at ZinEx is the Winemakers Auction, where guests may bid on one-of-a-kind lots, rare large-format bottles, and interactive experiences, such as a weekend trip for six to one of Sonoma County’s most storied properties: Ridge Vineyards. The getaway includes a private tour and barrel tasting with the winemaker, library tastings, dinner and overnight accommodations with the owners, and gifts of bespoke bottles. Auction items are online, and proxy bids can be made by phone. For collectors looking to bolster their Zinfandel inventory, there are attractive commodities to be had. Here are some highlights. (zinfandelexperience.com)