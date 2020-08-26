Quantcast
Dream Machines 2020
From mind-boggling yachts and jets to the greatest supercars in history, a showcase of the most elite machines on land, water and air.

The 25 Greatest Supercars of the 21st Century (So Far)

From the Saleen S7 to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, these are our top models from the new Millennium...at least for now.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie. Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin.

There is no denying that the landscape of the automotive industry is seismically shifting. Advances in autonomous driving, ubiquitous ride-sharing platforms and even new app-driven models for ownership, while convenient, do not seem to be inspiring the younger demographic to become motoring enthusiasts. Well, maybe this will help. As we are about to leave another decade in the dust, here’s a look back at what the last 20 years or so have brought us in the way of memorable supercars—apex models sure to rev-up the next generation of collectors.

