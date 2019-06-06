From an Epic Warhol Show to Switzerland’s Newest Museum, Here Are the Most Compelling Art Experiences of the Year

It’s hard to think of a more daunting task for a museum curator than planning a retrospective of an artist who has been not only immeasurably influential to generations of his successors but is also, as the creator of scores of instantly identifiable artworks, nothing short of a household name. When museumgoers think they already know everything there is to know about a giant like Andy Warhol, the pressure is on.

Which makes Donna De Salvo’s blockbuster Warhol exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art this past fall and winter all the more remarkable. De Salvo, the Whitney’s deputy director for international initiatives and senior curator, first met Warhol when she was a young curator and has mounted four shows of his work before this one. More than a compendium of his greatest hits—though Campbell’s Soup Cans, Triple Elvis [Ferus Type], Camouflage Last Supper et al. were on view—the Whitney retrospective humanized the revolutionary Pop master, delving into his life as the devoted son of impoverished Slovakian immigrants, an openly gay man (who still attended mass) and a top-notch fashion illustrator whose career was disrupted by the very medium that would come to define his own legacy: photography.