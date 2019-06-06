The 7 Most Satisfying Cigars of the Year

MOST COMPLEX:

Cohiba Spectre

This was one of the most interesting things unveiled at the International Premium Cigar & Pipe Retailers Association trade show last year. It all began with a bale of 1995 Piloto Cubano tobacco discovered in one of General Cigar’s warehouses, where it had been aging for 23 years. These leaves ended up forming the core of a filler blend for what can best be described as a 71⁄4 x 54 enhanced Churchill. In all, this cigar features eight tobaccos from five countries, including 2011 and 2014 vintage Nicaraguan leaves aged in Spanish sherry barrels. These, in turn, are surrounded by Honduran tobaccos from the 2002 and 2011 harvests, which are secured with a Connecticut broadleaf binder and a silky Ecuadoran Sumatra wrapper, which developed a unique reddish hue during the extra-long curing process. The result is a rich smoke with a saddle leather and rain forest aroma intertwined with flavors of sweet chocolate and ginger. Only 180 boxes of 10 cigars each are available, making this a Spectre that will soon disappear. ($90.)

Learn More: Here