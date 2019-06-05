The World’s Best Restaurants, Chefs—and Dish—of the Year

Perhaps in the year a chef shuts down the restaurant that made him famous, he’d be an odd person to call out as the best. Except Chris Shepherd closed Houston’s beloved Underbelly not as a retrenchment but rather as a result of his Texas-sized ambition.

Shepherd opened Underbelly back in 2012 as an ode to his adopted hometown. He drew on the immigrant communities of America’s most diverse city: flavors of Vietnam, Germany, Korea and elsewhere gathered under one roof in dishes created with local ingredients. He also gave back, providing diners a list of restaurants to try before they returned to Underbelly.

Well established as one of the city’s top chefs, Shepherd’s next act was bold: In 2017 he started his One Fifth project, setting out to open and close five distinct restaurant concepts in one space in five years. He said that no matter how successful the concept became, he’d close it down and start anew. He faced that hypothetical immediately, when the first restaurant, One Fifth Steak, was a massive hit. Shepherd shuttered it anyway but came up with a grand plan so it could live on: He closed Underbelly last year to make room for the modern steak house, which he renamed Georgia James. There, he cooks in cast iron and over fire, while serving creative sides like an uni panna cotta and creamed collard greens.

Along the same street in Houston’s hip Montrose neighborhood, Shepherd also unveiled the third iteration of One Fifth, exploring the Mediterranean and becoming excited about making hummus, merguez, khachapuri and kataifi. And, to keep the spirit of Underbelly alive, he opened UB Preserv, so his devotion to Houston’s cultural melting pot could live on in dishes like Vietnamese short rib fajitas. Considering the delicious, creative food he serves and the scale of his ambition, you won’t find a better chef around right now.