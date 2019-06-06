The Most Outstanding Furniture and Home Décor of the Year

Every year, legions of designers aim to reimagine the furniture and objects that populate our homes, seeking to create products chicer or more daring or just plain more comfortable than those already in our living rooms. In the quest for newness, however, some pieces end up appearing overwrought, while others simply fail to improve on what has come before. A select few, however, achieve an elegant balance of functionality and aesthetics, becoming new classics that are worth holding onto for the long haul. Whether a chair of supreme simplicity, a rug in bold graphics, a lamp that looks as if Miro drew it or a substantial table cut from travertine, the following are the best, most thoughtfully considered designs of the past year.