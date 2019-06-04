From a Hybrid Gigayacht to a Go-Fast Tender, Here Are the Best Vessels of the Year

From submarine exploration to over-the-top interiors, this year’s Best of the Best marine winners include vessels as varied as a 48-foot go-fast tender with oodles of fold-out deck space to a 357-foot award-winning hybrid gigayacht with opulent staterooms—and everything in between. We applaud an interior that, at the owner’s request, emulates Italy’s art nouveau rendition, Stile Liberty, with exacting execution, as well as a semi-custom model that comes with designer furniture and sculptures in place. In our 200- to 300-foot category, we recognize an efficient and fast yacht that employs a historically commercial-and military-vessel technology that improves comfort while under way, as well as a low-key and tasteful explorer yacht built for family fun.

With larger and longer, faster and more efficient yachts leading the global fleet, we give a nod to the best examples as we see them.