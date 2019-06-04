From Single-Malt Whisky to Estate-Released Tequila, Here Are the 10 Best Spirits of the Year

Bruichladdich has never won a Robb Report Best of the Best award, but this small Islay distillery, which proudly stands by its Victorian-era distillation equipment and has one of the strongest Scotch followings, has never made a whisky quite like this before. If the Macallan, with its sherried cask signature, and the Dalmore, with its progressive barreling, had a love child, it would be this.

New head distiller Adam Hannett, like his mentor Jim McEwan, holds the making of the 26-year-old spirit close to the vest, but here’s what we do know: The whisky, first made in 1990, was originally put into ex-bourbon American oak casks. McEwan later transferred the liquid to former wine barrels, though he would not reveal what kind of wine. We have to assume from the flavor profile that at least some of them were sherry casks. Hannett then put his own mysterious finishing touches on both this edition and the last, no. 5, released in 2015, and he’s staying mum, too.

But after a few sips discovering this unpeated single malt, any consternation over the secrecy falls away. Vanilla milkshake on the nose gets replaced with dark fruits like dates and figs. Banana and pineapple come through on the palate, as well as a surprising rose-petal freshness. The layers keep evolving. At just over 92 proof, 6.1 is a gentler version than its predecessors, smooth and warm. It’s dessert in a dram. ($425.)