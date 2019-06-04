The 15 Menswear Masters Making the Best in Men’s Style

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Edward Sexton

There aren’t many bespoke tailors, anywhere in the world, who have influenced men’s style like Edward Sexton. Having learned his trade in London in the ’60s, Sexton and business partner Tommy Nutter set up shop on an austere Savile Row in 1969, the first addition to the Row in 100 years. It was revolutionary. Their bright window displays and glamorous signature style attracted rock stars and royalty: The Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Yoko Ono, Elton John and Andy Warhol were a few.

In the five decades that followed, Sexton’s powerful masculine silhouette has remained relevant by not following trends. “I’ve always been very influenced by the ’30s and ’40s,” he says. “So I have a strong shoulder line with a long, rich lapel with plenty of belly [the curve of the lapel near the button]. It creates a lot of daylight through the body between the sleeve and waist. It’s a very complimentary look.” Indeed it is. You notice a man in a Sexton suit. More importantly, perhaps when wearing one you feel you deserve to be noticed.

“Long before social media you built a client base on recommendations: Our only form of advertising was my clients wearing the clothes,” says Sexton, who is now 76 and still occasionally accompanies creative director Dominic Sebag-Montefiore to trunk shows in the US and Asia.

In looking to the future, Sebag-Montefiore is securing Sexton’s legacy, introducing an ecommerce business for ready-to-wear items, for example. And this fall, new trouser styles will also emerge to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary. But it’s bespoke, and a quicker “offshore bespoke” high-end made-to-measure service, that offers pure Sexton appeal.

A diminutive figure, Sexton is a giant of global menswear. There is nobody better suited—in any sense—to Robb Report’s lifetime achievement award.