The 16 Best Luxury Travel Destinations of 2019

Sunset Tower Hotel The classic dilemma of the hotel renovation—update, but don't change too much; still attempt to wow, but not too much—has left us with many a disappointing "rebirth." But last August, Sunset Tower Hotel, a Hollywood institution that had seen better days, proved that, occasionally, a hotel can get it just right. Helmed by new owner and developer Jeff Klein (who's fast becoming a fixture on the next-gen Hollywood scene), the Tower's makeover was a careful balance of preservation and renovation. The art deco structure on Sunset Boulevard was built in 1929 and is one of LA's finest examples of the city's glamorous bygone style. It was only prudent, then, that its crenelated rooflines and original curved windows remained untouched. But inside, the 81-room hotel is delivering a new Hollywood aesthetic, marked by a salmon-pink-and-black palette, custom gold wallpaper and 96-gallon bathtubs. Klein clearly has no fear of change: He added a modern bar to the dining terrace, filling it with brushed velvet banquettes and suede seating. He transformed John Wayne's old apartment into a 7,000-square-foot gym and spa. And in the Tower Bar, he installed former fashion-magazine maven Gabé Doppelt to schmooze devoted stalwarts and drum up young, new business. It all comes together to make a hotel that hasn't merely kept up, but moved up—a rare feat for an old legend. Janice O'Leary.

Miraval Austin When Miraval first opened in the desert of Tucson, Ariz., in 1995, it taught us two things about wellness retreats: They don't have to be miserable affairs—no starvation tactics or torture workouts required—and location is everything. Of course, Arizona has a wellness vibe virtually baked into its arid landscapes. Its rocky outcroppings and sculptural succulents are perfect complements to the flowing attire and prismatic crystals that meditative types seem so fond of. But to find a second location that would equally capture the Miraval ethos, not to mention the typical guest's deep sensibilities, was no doubt a challenge. At last, however, that challenge appears to have been overcome. In January, Miraval opened its long-awaited second retreat on 220 acres of Hill Country reserve just outside of Austin, Tex. Surrounded by rolling peaks on the edge of the sparkling Lake Travis, the setting looks nothing like Tucson, and yet it's clear that it has that same special something that made the first location so successful. The 117 rooms feel more like treehouses than hotel accommodations, with natural woods and stones (plus Tibetan singing bowls and meditation pillows) inside and perch-like balconies and terraces outside. And everything—from the Life in Balance Spa to the cooking school—is set in the shade of sprawling cedar trees (an Austin trademark). Miraval has always done a great job of sending its guests outside, so beyond the spa and restaurant, there's all the activities that local Austinites love (hiking, kayaking, standup paddleboarding, and yoga among them) as well as a few new only-in-Austin offerings, such as equine therapy (this is cowboy country after all) and a climbing wall and ropes course. The retreat also stepped up its culinary game, tapping nearby farms to keep everything fresh, and relying on native ingredients to produce a largely plant-based cuisine. As far as sophomore efforts go, this one was a long time coming, but upon a little bit of reflection (and a few Austin-inspired treatments), we're pretty sure it was well worth the wait. Jackie Caradonio.

Seabourn Ovation Yes, you can order Champagne and caviar any time, and anywhere, on Seabourn Ovation. And no, that's not even close to the coolest amenity on the new ship (Thomas Keller's steakhouse is). But a cruise on Ovation isn't simply a matter of extravagance and indulgence—it's also an immersive experience that takes you deeper at each destination along the way. Consider, for instance, an Ovation expedition through the Baltic Sea. While most cruise lines might stop for a night in St. Petersburg, Ovation drops anchor for three full days. What's more, the ship's relatively small size—300 cabins for 600 passengers, paltry by today's standards—allows it to effectively cut in line, skipping past the outer slips and docking directly next to customs for easy ingress and egress (or as easy as it can be in red-tape Russia). Ovation, which debuted last May, offers similarly exclusive access to ports of call from Tallinn to Tangier, on itineraries spanning the Atlantic Ocean and the Baltic, Adriatic, Mediterranean and Irish seas. Bruce Wallin.

Hotel Lutetia Built in stylish St.-Germain-des-Prés in 1910, the Hotel Lutetia hummed along as the place for artists and writers to hob knob on Paris’ Left Bank for more than a century. But after several ownership changes and refurbishments reflective of their various eras (some better executed than others), the grand dame needed a new look. Thus, in 2014, her storied doors were shuttered for the first time ever, to embark on a four-year makeover that was equal parts revival and reinvention. Architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte was tasked with the mammoth project of meticulously restoring the undulating Art Nouveau façade adorned with sculpted trellises, grape bunches and dancing cherubs. He also worked with French artisans to uncover long-hidden original details, the most magnificent of which was a grand ceiling fresco by the French painter Adrien Karbowsky that, hidden beneath nearly a dozen layers of paint, took roughly 17,000 hours to restore. In other areas of the hotel, Wilmotte started fresh. When the hotel reopened last summer, regulars discovered that the dark old salon had been demolished to make room for an inner courtyard, and the number of guest rooms had been reduced from 233 to 184. The former flooded the first-floor public spaces with natural light while the latter allowed for the addition of 47 luxurious suites. Meanwhile, every room got a much-needed contemporary update, with Murano glass fixtures, oak floors, and a beige-and-navy-blue color scheme. But the real Parisian vibe occurs in the spaces that are revered by guests and locals alike: Bar Josephine (named for frequent guest Josephine Baker), Le Saint Germain Restaurant (set beneath a dramatic glass ceiling), and Brasserie Lutetia (with three-Michelin-starred chef Gérald Passedat at the helm) have already brought the city’s stylish denizens in from morning until the wee hours of the night. It’s a homecoming, really—for them as well as the grand Lutetia. Casey Hatfield-Chiotti.