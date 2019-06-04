The 12 Most Outstanding Watches of the Year

Of all the timepieces that debuted this year, Vacheron Constantin’s Twin Beat was the only one that could boast a useful new technical invention. The perpetual calendar is one of the most functional complications in watchmaking, for its ability to give the wearer the day, month and year, all while accounting for the cycle of leap years. But unless you are constantly keeping it wound, resetting the components can take so long you may lose track of time altogether. The risk of damaging the complication while resetting it also forces many collectors to have to schedule a date with their watchmaker.

The Twin Beat solves this problem with a dual frequency, operated by two separate gear trains, controlled by a user-friendly single pusher. The wearer can switch between an active (5 Hz) and a standby (1.2 Hz) mode, allowing for a massive power reserve of 65 days. That means if the watch is kept in standby mode, you can leave it flat on the table or in your safe and pick it up two months later with the correct day, year, and month displayed. And if you wear the watch in active mode, you won’t need to wind it for four days.