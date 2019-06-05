The 14 Best Wines We Uncorked This Year

This Cabernet Sauvignon not only embodies the unique terroir of its origins within the Napa Valley, but it’s the perfect example of the style of wine and practice of winemaking that increasingly we are going to see coming from Napa. The three cocreators—owner Will Harlan, Cory Empting, director of winegrowing for Promontory (and winemaker at Harlan Estate), and winemaker David Cilli (formerly of Italy’s Montalcino region)—decided to hold this wine back five years before release, two years longer than is typical in Napa. That delay delivered a wine that can be enjoyed now, which doesn’t sound so radical but is a surprisingly rare thing among some of the most coveted Napa Cabs. That’s not to say that this wine won’t age well. It will. It has the acid and tannin profile to spend decades collecting dust. “It’s one of the longer-lived wines I work with,” Empting says.

This wine began its maturation in the usual mix of new and yearling French oak barrels, but then Empting and Cilli moved it into huge, 30-hectaliter neutral casks, something seen much more often in European winemaking. This strategy allows the vintage to stay in cask longer, which in turn makes the tannins silkier while keeping some bright freshness to the fruit. Empting says they were going for a transparency of place and wanted to be sure the winemaking technique didn’t get in the way of that, as wood sometimes can. “New oak used to be a marker of quality,” Empting says, “but it’s not the case for Promontory.” And that transparency of place does shine through. The soil here is unique in the Valley—the plot of land includes volcanic and sedimentary rock as well as the much more unusual metamorphic rock, a rare confluence of all three geologic formations found on our planet. Dense fog lingers in the thickets of trees, imparting a slower-ripening microclimate. All of these factors help preserve acidity in the wine, creating lift rather than the heft of big jammy berries. Promontory ends on a mineral note rather than a fruity one, making it lean, elegant and balanced all the way through the finish. ($895.)