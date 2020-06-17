From Cohiba to Montecristo: The 9 Best Cigars

Cigar makers are using that process to creative advantage. Many of our Best of the Best picks feature notably well-aged tobaccos: The Partagás Limited Reserve Decadas 2019 is characterized by its 10-year-old Cameroon wrapper, while the Cohiba Spectre was inspired by the rediscovery, in 2016, of tobacco bales that had been aging anywhere from 4 to 16 years. And although Fuente is announcing its newest smokes this month (too late for this year’s Best of the Best consideration), we know the brand’s Santiago warehouses contain certain leaves that have been aging for more than a decade. Some of them may well show up in special Fuente releases later this year.

Which brings us to limited editions, which by their very nature contain ultra-aged tobaccos. Five of our nine Best of the Best selections this year are limited productions, which is not surprising considering the FDA will now require market approval for any brands not in existence before February 15, 2007. Due to this new regulation, it’s possible limited editions may cease to exist in any real sense, as most are meant for the US market. (The exceptions are Cuban cigars, since Cuban manufacturers have their own lines of limited editions for the rest of the world.) The good news is that aged tobaccos have finally come of age, as it were. With tobacco growers opening up new areas to plant seeds, and with the development of hybrid tobaccos adding to the promise of even more diversified flavors, the variety of aged tobaccos in superlative cigars has never been so vast as it is now. Or as satisfying.