From a Trampoline Bed to a Master Architect’s Table: The Best in Design

Why the sudden urge for an authentic, if highly elevated, domestic environment, long before much of the world was directed to stay home? For one thing, it creates context. Buyers no longer have to rely on imagination alone to picture what sofas, beds or chandeliers will look like in their homes, because they can see how they behave in this one. For another, the trend capitalizes on a now integral ingredient for all brick-and-mortar merchants: experiential retail. The appeal of crossing an invite-only home’s threshold is more likely to lure customers out of their own houses than the prospect of visiting white-wall galleries or stark fair booths. To that end, even the design world’s more rigid forums are falling in line. In an experiment in 2019, TEFAF Maastricht, one of the industry’s most respected fairs, mixed its tribal-art stands with its participating design galleries, creating more cohesive fair environments, and found the fusion so successful that it repeated the format this year. TEFAF is smart to adapt, as the rookies have a head start: The Nomad Circle showcase debuted in Karl Lagerfeld’s former Monaco villa a few years back, with participants’ designs staged in the lush residential setting, and its momentum has not slowed since. The event celebrated its third St. Moritz iteration in February, inviting collectors to the nearby historic Chesa Planta museum, built in 1595 as a well-appointed house. It seems, in design terms at least, if you want to get ahead, get a home.